NBC 26 Forecast - Cooler and sunny Tuesday

Tuesday: Chance of showers before the sun comes up. Highs in the lower 80s, which is closer to average.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Widespread accumulating rain. Very low possibility for thunder storms. Highs in the 70s, but highs in 60s are possible if there is no sun.

Thursday: Cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain overnight.

Weekend: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.