NBC 26 Forecast - Comfortable Week Ahead

Monday: Temperatures in the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies. Winds from the northeast. Could see some wildfire smoke later into the evening, dispersing by morning.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s

Wednesday: Highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny before showers in the afternoon.

Thursday: Highs in the low 80s and sunny.

Friday: Chance of rain showers with highs in the upper 70s.

Weekend: Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Below average! Mostly sunny and dry.

