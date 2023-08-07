NBC 26 Forecast - Comfortable Week Ahead

Monday: Temperatures in the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies. Winds from the northeast. Could see some wildfire smoke later into the evening, dispersing by morning.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s
Wednesday: Highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny before showers in the afternoon.
Thursday: Highs in the low 80s and sunny.
Friday: Chance of rain showers with highs in the upper 70s.
Weekend: Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Below average! Mostly sunny and dry.
Posted at 9:43 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 10:43:10-04
