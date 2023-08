Today: Highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny before showers in the afternoon. Marginal risk for severe weather across the northern portion of Northeast Wisconsin.

Thursday: Highs in the low 80s. Lots of sunshine.

Friday: Rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain totals ~ 0.5 inches. Higher in thunderstorms.

Weekend: Highs near 80. Mostly sunny and dry.

Monday: More rain in the forecast. Highs in the mid 70s.