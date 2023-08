Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Low humidity.

Wednesday: Highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny before showers in the afternoon.

Thursday: Highs in the low 80s and sunny.

Friday: Chance of rain showers with highs in the upper 70s.

Weekend: Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Below average! Mostly sunny and dry.