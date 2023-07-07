Watch Now
NBC 26 Forecast 7/7 - Temperature Rollercoaster

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 10:37:04-04

New Drought Monitor came in today. Most locations in Northeast Wisconsin are now under MODERATE DROUGHT. Severe drought conditions have developed to our south
No BIG rain-makers in the forecast.

Today: AM Sun & then increasing clouds. Highs near 80.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Slight chance of a few evening showers. Severe weather not expected.
Sunday: Temperatures warm back up with mid/upper 80s. Mostly sunny conditions return
Monday: Chance of showers and thunder, especially Monday night. Highs near 90s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Chance of showers and thunder.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Chance of showers.

