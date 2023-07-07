NBC 26 Forecast 7/7 - Temperature Rollercoaster

New Drought Monitor came in today. Most locations in Northeast Wisconsin are now under MODERATE DROUGHT. Severe drought conditions have developed to our south

No BIG rain-makers in the forecast.

Today: AM Sun & then increasing clouds. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Slight chance of a few evening showers. Severe weather not expected.

Sunday: Temperatures warm back up with mid/upper 80s. Mostly sunny conditions return

Monday: Chance of showers and thunder, especially Monday night. Highs near 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Chance of showers and thunder.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Chance of showers.