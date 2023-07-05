NBC 26 Forecast 7/5/23 - Potential for strong thunderstorms

Today: Highs in the low 80s. Potential for severe weather throughout the day. Our best chances will be later into the afternoon and evening. Current computer models showing a line of strong thunderstorms associated with a cold front moving across Northeast Wisconsin around 5-6 pm.

Tonight: Storms lingering and temperatures much cooler. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Below average highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80.

Sunday: Another chance of storms with temperatures near average in the low 80s.