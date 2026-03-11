Multiple rounds of winter weather ahead

Winter weather advisories are in effect throughout the morning as the first of three winter weather systems moves through the area. Some rain and freezing rain fell last night and will continue into the morning before transitioning to snow later this morning. Around the Fox Valley, totals will be around an inch, with totals increasing to the north. Our northernmost counties could see closer to 3 to 6 inches. Today will be windy, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Overnight, clouds will decrease, giving us a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday before the second system moves through the area. More rain and snow will start Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. Snow could be heavy in our northern counties.

There is potential for a major snowstorm this weekend, so keep an eye on the forecast.