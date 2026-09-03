Multiple chances for storms today

We’re tracking multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today, including the potential for a few strong to severe storms.

A line of storms will move through during the mid-morning hours. Some of these storms could be strong, with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours possible. A few scattered showers may develop this afternoon, but overall, things should become quieter for a time before another round of storms develops this evening.

More storms will move through this evening and into the overnight hours. A few of these storms could turn severe, with damaging winds, large hail and torrential downpours all possible.

A few lingering showers are possible early Friday, but we should gradually dry out through the day. Friday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will remain mild and muggy, with highs in the upper 70s today. The humidity sticks around through the weekend and into early next week, with temperatures running near or slightly above average in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but widespread rain is not expected.