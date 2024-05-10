Mother's Day Forecast

We can expect plenty of sunshine during the day as our highs are near normal in the upper 60s. A line of showers and non-severe thunderstorms are expected through our neighborhoods this evening between 6pm and 10pm.

After that clears out, we will see clear skies in Northeast Wisconsin. This is good news because it's likely we will see Northern Lights in our state!

Saturday may start off rainy but clearing throughout the day. Breezy winds from the northwest up to 20 mph.

Mother's Day is going to be HOT! Many of our neighborhoods will see highs in the upper 70s, maybe even 80 degrees!! Mostly sunny during the day but thunderstorms are likely into the evening.

Mild and sunny to start next week.