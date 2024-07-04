Mother Nature's fireworks tonight

We are kicking off the holiday with some sunshine but that isn't going to last forever.

Thursday evening comes with a chance for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Of course this is not ideal for fireworks...

Weather models have sped up the system and have rain in many neighborhoods by 5pm or 6pm. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in much of Northeast Wisconsin as well.

Hopefully everyone has a safe and fun evening. A few thunderstorm tips...



When thunder roars, go indoors! Move from outdoors into a building or car with a roof.

Pay attention to alerts and warnings.

More rain and thunderstorms expected for Friday. Temps due to fall below normal in the low 70s.

This weekend comes with a couple chances for rain showers or pop-up storms. High temperatures will be normal in the low 80s.