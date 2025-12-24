Mostly merry weather

Merry Christmas Eve! Today will bring good weather for any of your holiday plans. It will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the mid-30s. There is a chance for some light rain late tonight, which could cause patchy slick spots, so please be careful on the roads. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-20s.

For Christmas Day, we’ll have another nice day with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 32 degrees. Christmas night, there is a chance for a wintry mix that could cause some icy spots on the roads, so use caution if you have any post-holiday plans.

Temperatures will warm through Saturday, followed by rain moving in. Much colder air is expected to settle in on Sunday.

Enjoy your Christmas Eve and all of your holiday plans!