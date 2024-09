Many in northeast Wisconsin woke up to morning showers.

As the days rolls on, the sky will clear up with mostly sunny skies.

Highs expected to reach the low/mid 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, looking like our warmest day of the week.

Friday will feature more clouds but still partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will feature chances for showers going into Sunday morning.