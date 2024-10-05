More wind to end the weekend

Sunshine, clouds and lots of wind dominated our weather on Saturday.

The strong wind gusts are expected to continue into the evening as high as 30 MPH.

Chance of showers and storms further north Saturday evening before midnight.

Sunday will be a little cooler with highs in the low 60s and more strong wind gusts around 30 MPH.

The sunshine is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Highs will warm up from the mid 60s into the low 70s before bouncing up into the mid/upper 70s going into next weekend.