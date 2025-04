Saturday turned in a comfortable, mostly sunny day and Sunday will bring more of the same.

Highs hit the low 50s on Saturday which is expected again on Sunday.

Late Sunday night is expected to bring some snow showers to the area overnight into early Monday morning.

Most accumulation is expected to be between 0.5 to 1 inch.

Monday will likely be the coldest day of the week.

Afterwards, mostly dry conditions are expected for next week with a warmer weekend ahead.