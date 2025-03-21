More weekend rain and snow

Friday night will bring a rain/snow mix to northeast Wisconsin with minimal accumulation.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but colder with below normal temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday temperatures will return closer to normal in the low 40s.

A rain/snow mix will hit the area later during the day on Sunday.

Snow will carry over into early Monday with accumulating snow up to six inches in northern Wisconsin.

Temperatures will gradually rise during the upcoming week bringing us back to the 50s by the end of the week.