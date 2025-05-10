More sunshine for Mother's Day

Saturday highs were a touch cooler than Friday, but we still had a clear, sunny day.

High pressure will keep the clouds away with more clear skies expected overnight.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected for a picture-perfect Mother's Day.

Warm temperatures, low humidity and breezy winds could lead to elevated fire weather conditions.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Sunday afternoon in northern Wisconsin, including the northern part of the NBC 26 viewing area.

More sunshine and highs in the 80s are expected for the week ahead as we get our first big taste of summer.