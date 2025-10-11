More sunny 60s

After some early morning rain and clouds, Friday's second half has given us clearer skies and sunshine.

Friday night lows will be in the 40s for most, but some closer to central Wisconsin will be in the 30s with Frost Advisories in effect.

Saturday will be a touch cooler with highs in the low 60s but mostly sunny.

Mostly sunny skies return for game day on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

Most of next week will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.