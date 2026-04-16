More storms possible tomorrow

Morning fog and a few scattered showers will give way to some afternoon clearing, bringing a much needed, though brief, break from the rain. Highs today will be in the mid-60s.

Friday starts with a few clouds, but cloud cover will increase as we head into the afternoon. By later Friday, we’ll see another chance for storms, a few of which could be severe. Hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible.

Flooding will continue to be an issue over the next few days, but relief is on the way as conditions dry out over the weekend.