More snow and below normal temps

Sunday night into early Monday will bring wind chills to around 0 degrees.
After a quick break from snow showers, snow returns beginning Monday night.
We could see more than two inches of snow in areas further to the north.
Our below normal highs aren't going away as we will be colder than our average highs for the foreseeable future.
Posted
Sunday night into early Monday will bring wind chills to around 0 degrees.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.