The clouds and rain we saw during the day, as well as gusty winds, will stick around northeast Wisconsin into late Sunday night.

Thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is not expected.

Mostly cloudy skies and more rain expected on Monday with highs only in the low 50s.

Highs will stay in the upper 40s/low 50s on Tuesday when we'll see sunny skies with gusty winds.

The sun will stick around most of the week with highs warming up into the upper 60s/low 70s going into next weekend.