More humidity and storm chances

We're expecting a calmer weather day after thunderstorms, a tornado and strong winds hit the area on Wednesday.

However, we're still on track to have another hot and humid day with more storm chances.

Highs are expected to be the in the low/mid 80s and dew points in the low/mid 70s bringing our heat index values into the upper 80s and low 90s.

There are chances for on/off showers and storms throughout the day.

Friday will give us a much sunnier entrance to the weekend before more storm chances pop up on Saturday.