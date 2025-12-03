More cold, more snow

Several weak systems will move through Wisconsin during the upcoming week.
Each one will have the potential to produce a dusting to around an inch of snow.
Temps will be below normal for the foreseeable future.
Any night that has clear skies & light winds will see temps drop to around zero.
Wind chills Thursday morning will be in the -10s & -20s.
A record low high is possible on Thursday as well.
Welcome to January...err, December!!
