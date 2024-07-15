Monday storms precede sunny week

It's looking like another hot summer day with our high temperatures in the upper 80s once again.

We'll have mostly sunny skies to begin the day, but chances for showers and storms pick up in the late morning/early afternoon and into Monday evening.

Radar indicates the evening will be when possible showers and storms are most likely pass through the area.

Temperatures will cool down during the rest of the week during which we'll be treated to a nice stretch of mostly sunny skies with slightly varying degrees of cloud cover.

Our dew points will be dropping as well with decreasing humidity making it feel much less sticky and muggy.