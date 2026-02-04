Milder but more snow

High pressure continues to bring sunny skies today, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-20s across the area.

Clouds increase tonight, and snow begins before sunrise tomorrow. Snow will continue through tomorrow morning, then taper off, leaving us with cloudy skies Thursday afternoon. A second round of snow moves in Thursday night and continues into early Friday morning. Around 1–2 inches of snow are expected from Thursday through Friday.

High temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be in the low 30s. However, wind gusts near 25 miles per hour will make it feel colder on Friday. Colder air begins to move in Friday afternoon, with temperatures dropping back below average for the weekend.