Mild temperatures coming to an end

Menominee, Marinette, northern Oconto, and Langlade counties are under winter weather advisories due to the potential for icy roads. A wintry mix is falling to the north, with rain across the rest of the area. This will continue through the morning commute before conditions wrap up and we see mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Winds will gust near 25 miles per hour today. Today will be our last mild day, with temperatures reaching the low 40s.

Overnight, a cold front moves through, bringing light snow and much colder temperatures. Highs will only reach around 20 degrees tomorrow, with wind gusts near 30 miles per hour driving wind chills even lower, making it feel colder.

Cold air settles in for the rest of the week.