Mild temperatures and rain

Above-average temperatures will continue for the next few days. Today, we’ll see some patchy fog during the first half of the day, followed by mostly cloudy skies. A bit of blue sky may peek through this afternoon as high temperatures reach the mid-30s.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog and temperatures falling into the low 30s. Patchy fog will linger into Thursday morning. Thursday’s highs will climb near 40 degrees, well above average for this time in January. Rain develops Thursday afternoon and continues overnight. There will be a brief break on Friday before snow moves in this weekend.