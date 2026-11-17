High pressure will remain in control of our weather over the next several days, bringing us a pleasant stretch of November weather. Skies today will be mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing well above average. Breezy southwest winds will help boost afternoon highs into the mid to upper 50s, about 15 degrees above our normal high of 43.

Quiet weather continues through the rest of the workweek. Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs near 60. Plenty of sunshine on Thursday will help temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s. We’ll stay mild on Friday and Saturday, with highs remaining in the 60s.

Friday will feature another day of abundant sunshine, but clouds will begin to increase as we head into the weekend. Rain chances will rise Saturday afternoon, with scattered showers possible Saturday evening and continuing into the early hours of Sunday.

Behind the rain, temperatures will trend back toward seasonal levels, with afternoon highs falling into the 40s.

Breezy conditions will stick around throughout the workweek and into the weekend.