Mid-March snow

After a gusty Saturday, our winds will calm down a bit before picking back up on Sunday morning.

Saturday overnight into Sunday brings chances for snow going into Sunday morning.

The Fox Valley and lakeshore are the areas expected to get the most snowfall, between 0.5 to 1 inch.

After the early snow, we're expecting mostly sunny skies after some gradual clearing.

High temperatures will drop into the low 40s after a pair of 60-degree days.

Mostly sunny skies expected for Saint Patrick's Day before rain and rain/snow mix chances pick up between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.