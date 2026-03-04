Meteorological spring is off to a strong start

We have another beautiful day ahead of us. Temperatures this afternoon will be almost 20 degrees above average for early March, with highs reaching the mid-50s. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, but still above average. Well-above-average temperatures are expected over the next seven days, with a chance of reaching the 60s early next week.

Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of systems that will impact us into the weekend. There is a chance for light rain tomorrow. Widespread rain is expected Friday into early Saturday. Rain may be heavy at times, and thunder is likely.