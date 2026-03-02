Meteorological spring is here

Spring temperatures and showers are in the forecast as we kick off meteorological spring.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday, with clouds increasing tonight. Tomorrow morning will bring scattered showers, starting as a wintry mix before changing to rain as temperatures warm. The precipitation will taper off in the afternoon. Rain chances increase during the second half of the week, especially on Friday.

Temperatures will run above average this week, with highs in the 40s during the first half of the week and in the 50s during the second half.