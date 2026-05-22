Memorial Day weekend brings gradual warmup

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, we’ll start to see a warm up take place. Today and tomorrow will stay cooler, with highs in the mid-60s. Then, on Sunday, temperatures climb into the 70s, and the 80s return for the start of next week.

Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds for much of Friday, and it will be breezy, so it will feel cooler today. Saturday brings more clouds, along with a chance for scattered showers. Sunday, our weather turns nicer, with more sun throughout the day and a chance for isolated afternoon storms. Memorial Day brings another mix of sun, with a few isolated afternoon storms possible.