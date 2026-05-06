Yesterday’s highs were around 20 degrees cooler than what we saw on Monday, and that cooler air will stick around for a few more days. West winds gusting near 20 miles per hour will keep today’s highs in the low to mid-50s. Thursday will bring more of the same. Temperatures become more seasonable on Friday.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s, so we will likely see a few more frost advisories issued this week. Make sure to protect any sensitive plants.

We’ll have some sun early, but more clouds will move in this afternoon, giving us partly sunny skies. Starting Thursday, multiple days will bring rain chances, but showers will be isolated to scattered and generally light. While we could see a couple of showers, it will not be a washout.