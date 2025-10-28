Making the Most of October’s Last Days

We’re kicking off the day with mostly clear skies and morning temperatures in the 30s. As the sun rises higher, things will warm nicely through the morning, reaching the upper 40s by mid-morning and topping out in the mid-50s this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, along with a few gusty winds that could make it feel a touch cooler at times.

Clouds will hang around overnight as temperatures fall back near 40 degrees. Tomorrow brings another partly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid-50s, the perfect recipe for , fall-like weather as we wrap up October.

High pressure will remain in control for much of the week, keeping weather fairly quiet. Meanwhile, a strong storm system to our south will stay away, but it will stir up some easterly winds. Those winds will help lock in seasonable temperatures, with highs steady in the 50s before a cooler push arrives heading into the weekend.

For Halloween, conditions are favorable overall. It should be mostly dry, though a breeze could add a bit of a chill.