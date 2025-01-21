Lowest high temperature in years on Tuesday

High temperatures barely cracked zero degrees today. At least it's a sunny day.

Wind chills remain far below zero between -20 and -35 in some areas.

Remember to bundle up and limit your time outdoors. Frostbite is possible in as little as 10-20 minutes on exposed skin.

A cold weather advisory is in effect for the rest of the day before an extreme cold warning takes effect on Tuesday lasting until noon.

Overnight wind chills going from Monday night into Tuesday morning will approach -40.

Tuesday highs will be right at or right below zero making tomorrow possibly the coldest day in the Fox Valley in nearly six years. At least it will once again be sunny.

Wednesday will be noticeably warmer with highs in the upper teens will a chance for snow.