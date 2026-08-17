Lower humidity and sunny skies to start the week

We’re off to a beautiful start to the work week, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions today. Highs will climb into the low 80s, while low humidity keeps it feeling pleasant. It’s a great day to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Tuesday will be a bit more humid, with temperatures again reaching the low 80s. We’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds before scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. A few storms could become strong, particularly across our far southern counties. The showers and storms will taper off Tuesday night, setting the stage for a dry and mostly sunny Wednesday.

Humidity drops again Wednesday, with highs topping out in the upper 70s. Overall, pleasant weather will continue through Friday, although a few scattered showers could develop late Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. While we could use some rain after a relatively dry stretch over the past month, this week’s rainfall looks to be fairly hit-or-miss rather than widespread.