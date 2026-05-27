Lots of sunny days ahead

Yesterday, temperatures reached the 90s in many areas across northeast Wisconsin. Today will be cooler in comparison, but it will still be warm, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the next seven days, with seasonable highs in the low 70s. After that, temperatures return to the upper 70s and 80s.

Clouds will clear this morning, and most of Wednesday will be sunny. We will see a line of storms pass through this afternoon into the early evening. A few of these storms could become severe, with damaging winds as the main hazard. After that, we enter a quiet stretch of weather, with sunny skies and warm temperatures continuing.