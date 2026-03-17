Looking and feeling like winter

After the blizzard brought 1 to almost 3 feet of snow across northeast Wisconsin, today is going to be much calmer. It looks like winter outside, and it will feel like it, too. Morning temperatures are in the low single digits, with negative wind chills. Highs this afternoon will only reach around 20 degrees, which puts us about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Overnight, we will see some light snow. Accumulation will be light, and the snow will wrap up tomorrow morning.

Seasonably warm weather moves back in tomorrow and will stick around for the next week.