Let it snow!

Winter weather advisories have been issued as snow makes its way through the area this morning. Steady snowfall will continue through the morning, bringing around 1–2 inches of snow. Roads will be slick for your Friday commute, so be careful. High temperatures today will reach the low 30s.

After the main band of snow moves through this morning, we will continue to see on-and-off snow showers throughout the day and into the weekend. Through Sunday, we can expect to see around 2–5 inches of snow total.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s tomorrow, then into the teens on Sunday. By Monday, extreme cold moves into the area. High temperatures to start the work week will be in the low single digits, with wind chills in the -20s, cold enough to make frostbite a serious concern.