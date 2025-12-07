Late night snow and a frigid kickoff

Saturday night will gives us some overnight snow, mostly between a dusting and an inch.
Sunday will be much sunnier with highs reaching the upper teens by the time the Packers kick off.
Our high temperatures will be below normal for the foreseeable future.
More snow chances are expected during the upcoming week.
Posted
Saturday night will gives us some overnight snow, mostly between a dusting and an inch.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.