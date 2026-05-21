Late May frost

This morning, some of our counties are beginning the day under frost advisories as temperatures in the northern half of our viewing area drop into the 30s. The rest of the area is waking up in the low 40s. Light northeast winds will keep highs below average again today, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and a few places hitting 60 degrees. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds as clouds pass through during the afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the 40s, but increased cloud cover will help keep conditions milder. Friday will be mostly cloudy with below-average temperatures once again. We warm back into the 70s by Sunday and into the 80s at the start of next week.

Rain is possible Friday night into early Saturday. Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for isolated showers. Memorial Day looks mostly sunny, though an isolated thunderstorm is possible later in the day.