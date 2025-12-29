Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Last snow of 2025?

After getting our biggest snowfall in weeks, Monday night will provide calmer skies.
Gusty winds will continue into the night giving us negative wind chills.
More snow is expected on Tuesday with accumulations up to 1-2 inches in many areas.
Much colder air is on the way as we get set to welcome in 2026.

