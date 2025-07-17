Landscaping with Lauren: creating a landscaping master plan, part 2: wants vs. needs

APPLETON (NBC 26) — When designing your landscape plan, the options are endless. NBC 26 Today Meteorologist Lauren Larsen sits down with Aaron Vosters, the general manager at Lowney's Landscaping Center in Appleton to talk about wants versus needs.

(The following is a transcription of the recorded interview, with additional details added for the website. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

Lauren Larsen: What are some of the needs that people need landscaping for?

Aaron Vosters: A lot of times, the biggest one that we'll get is drainage. People will call Lowney’s and say, “Hey, I've got, water in my basement," or “I've got water sitting in my yard right off of my deck.” Drainage is probably the number one thing, but privacy can also be a big piece. You probably don't want to look into the neighbor's yard. We have had calls about covering a bedroom window. It is about privacy. Another big thing we do is treat bugs. It can be as simple as wanting to go outside at night. There's a lot of reasons why people need to contact a landscaper to help out with some of those.

Lauren: We have talked about the needs, but a lot of it is wants. During my time here at Lowney’s I have seen furniture and flowers and grills and so much more. Tell us more about some of the things that people want.

Aaron: That's where it gets real fun. You probably don't need a pergola, but they're great. You probably don't need some of the other stuff, but, again, you probably also don't need a fancy car in your driveway either. It really depends upon what that person's looking for, and how they want to utilize their space. People can do a lot of stuff themselves, in DIY fashion. When you start getting into the kitchens that kind of fun stuff, there might be some more expertise involved. That's where it gets really fun as a landscaper to be able to help try to build people's dreams. If you have ideas or have a dream of things you want to accomplish down the road, contact an expert. Because, if you can't get out on your patio at night because there's bug problems, there's ways around that. There are things that we can do to help create and make that outdoor space a great space for you and your family.

Lauren: We've heard a lot about personal preference when it comes to landscape design, and Lowney's is here to help you prioritize those wants and those needs.