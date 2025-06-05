Landscaping with Lauren: Today's deck options: Composite vs wood

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Mike Schumacher with Lowney's Landscaping Center is sharing what options are available for people who are looking to update their deck.

There are several options to pick, and color is one of the biggest factors for customers.

"With composite, you can choose from many different colors. It depends if you want warmth or want it a little lighter. It depends if you want it to blend in with the landscaping or match the color of the house, or the color of the siding. There are many color options, as you can see on this wheel," Schumacher said.

However, if you don't know what composite is, Schumacher adds, "Composite is a PVC. It’s made of plastic. Basically, it does not weather as much as wood. There are many different types of composites out on the market: solid core, PVC, Azek, etc. Lowney’s also carries Trex."

Durability is also a concern that customers have.

Schumacher said, “With composite, you take out the maintenance. If you use wood or cedar, you’re getting weather checks. You don’t get that with composite. It is very durable and keeps its color. Water and frost are what wreck the decks."

Schumacher says when people are choosing a deck or a patio, it really depends on their preference.

"Some people say a deck brings back their childhood or that they always had a deck on the house. Around lakes, people envision themselves sitting out on a deck, not a patio. It all comes down to the preference of what people want," Schumacher said.

Schumacher adds that you can't put a patio on a second story, so decks are a great fit for that, and a deck is a great area to put a little table and have your morning coffee.