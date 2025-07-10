Landscaping with Lauren: Preparing For a Storm: Tree Advice

Lauren: We're back with the tree guy, Adam, talking about something that isn't too exciting.

We are talking about trees that have caused damage to your property. I know wind is the number one thing that will take down those branches or trees. Are there certain trees that aren't impacted as much by storms?

Adam: Yeah. So, it's kind of weird. You've been in this industry for a long time. Leaf structure has a lot to play with that. And as much as everyone hates cottonwoods, it seems they are very rarely uprooted or have broken branches from storms. Oaks, your hardwoods generally will have less storm damage just because they’re that much stronger, more resilient. On the other side of that, you have your things like your weeping willows and your silver maples, very common to have some broken branches after some high winds.

Lauren: Is there a certain wind speed that really starts to impact the trees?

Adam: I would say anything up above that 50 mile per hour gust. And it really does depend on the tree. You look around and oftentimes you'll see one tree with broken branches all over the place. One tree is just fine. Just like people, they're all a little bit different. But anytime we get up in that 50 mile an hour gust, it's common the next day we'll have a call that we got branches down or a tree uprooted.

Lauren: When do we know when to call the tree service?

Adam: Anytime it's a little bit too big for you to handle. Generally, if it's caused damage to property, if it's on a car, on your roof, those are the types of removals that it's just dangerous. You don't know exactly where that tree is supported by, which branch is holding it up. That's when you generally want to call a professional to see how they would get it down. If it needs a crane, if it can be pieced off a structure. I tell people as well, if you have storm damage, just try to avoid going underneath the tree. So if you have a tree that's uprooted, don't walk underneath it. You have large branches hanging above your driveway. Avoid that area until you get someone else who can get that thing safely on the ground.