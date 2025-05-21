Landscaping with Lauren: Pergolux New Pergola

(The following is a transcript from an interview that aired on NBC 26 Today)

Here in Wisconsin, we experience all types of weather—from snow to 80 degrees—and sometimes, it happens in the same month. Well, Lowney’s Landscaping Center now has a new option to get you through all seasons.

Bethany Fuson is here to tell us about this brand-new pergola—the only one in the Midwest—and its amazing features. Let's start with the roof!

Bethany says, “After a long hunt and search to find a product that would really serve our customers, one of the things I was looking for was versatility. The elements, and you know, can change on a dime, and so to be able to have a structure, a pergola, that is automated, and functions with snow load, and that is water-tight to protect against rain. That was the hunt, and that is what we found with Pergolux.”

The cool part about this roof is that it is fully automated. You can open or shut the roof fully with just the touch of a button. You can also control it with an app on your phone.

There are different options for walls. These are wood slat walls, which are great for airflow but also for privacy from a neighbor. You have options with glass—it can be fixed, or options include maneuverability. These agile glass doors can slide. Another option is the heavyweight screens, which provide sun filtering and can lift at different increments to expose light.

Bethany’s favorite part about Pergolux is flexibility. There is flexibility in the weather, we can open and close the slots and the doors. Also, being able to customize for business owners and for homeowners. We are able to attach these to buildings as well as be free-standing. The location options are endless.

The best part is that this whole thing is fully customizable for you and your family to fit your needs.

