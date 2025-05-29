Landscaping with Lauren: Native plants & why to use them

APPLETON (NBC 26) — There are hundreds of plants on display at Lowney's Landscaping Center.

Justi VanderVelden is a gardening expert, and she's sharing the importance of incorporating plants that are native to Wisconsin.

Inside the Lowney's greenhouse, they have several native plants that are sourced within 200 miles of their Appleton location.

So, why should you use them when you're gardening this year?

When you plant them, they're going back into their original habitat. It will take them less time to acclimate. The plants are more productive since this is the soil that they are used to.

However, some people might not know which plants are native to the region.

A lot of people across northeast Wisconsin grow catmint. It's native to the area.

Beach grass is also a popular option.

Beach grass is great for beach restoration, where the tide keeps washing away your beach, leaving you with less and less.

You plant this, its roots grow deep, so it will stop the erosion. Because it is native, it will spread and not die during the winter.

It's called cat mint, because it's part of the nepeta family, which is where catnip comes from.

This plant has been hybridized to bloom more often.

It can grow shorter or taller.

During the hybridization process, they can alter a plant’s appearance.

Cone flowers, black eyed susans, and daisies are also native to Wisconsin.

If you're planning to plant some native trees to Wisconsin, maple and oak trees are also good options.