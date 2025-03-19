Landscaping with Lauren: Meet Joe Lowney

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 is excited to launch "Landscaping with Lauren"—a brand-new series sponsored by Lowney's Landscaping Center. Join meteorologist, Lauren Larsen as she explores everything from pruning trees and native plants to outdoor lighting and furniture. Along the way, hopefully you will learn something too!

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for the web)

Introducing our brand-new series called Landscaping with Lauren. Recently, I was able to meet the owner and take a tour of the grounds. This is what it looks like today and see how far the company has come. Check it out!

We are on site at Lowney’s Landscaping Center, north of Appleton, where they have a ton of stuff to check out. We are going to take a tour and look at everything you’ve built and talk about how we got here.

This looks like a house!

Did you buy a house?

Yeah, we actually did buy a house. We bought this in 2020. Our current lobby used to be a garage. There was a barn and all that stuff, and we turned the house into a really cool office space for us.

The company came about back when I was in college, working for local landscapers, side jobs turned into a little more than side jobs for friends and family. We started Lowey’s in 1997. You’ve made it 28 years, what is your secret asked Lauren. I’m pretty self-motivated. I wanted to do the best I could in the industry. I had a passion for landscaping. Once you're rolling and hire great people, it just takes off.

Tell me about all the services you guys offer here in 2025, 28 years later.

Well right now we are walking through our nursery, which is not very full right now. We are just waking up to spring. The retail space is great for us. Landscape construction would be landscape beds, brick patios, and things like that. We also do landscape maintenance. Think mowing, pruning, bed care, and mulching. We are standing in front of the mini excavators. We use these to dig out patios, retaining walls and things like that. Sometimes we use these to dig out trees.

We are in that weird transition where it is spring but a lot of our skid loaders, pay loaders, and tractors are still on site for snow removal. This lot will fill up a lot within the next couple of weeks.

This is our different selection of rock and stone. We also have mulch, whether it be hardwood, cedar, colored mulches, or different variety. We also carry gravel for those do-it-yourself people.

