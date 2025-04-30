Landscaping with Lauren: Managing your mulch

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today Meteorologist Lauren Larsen is connecting with expert gardeners this week to discuss how to prepare your mulch before the warmer weather begins to settle in across northeast Wisconsin.

Lowney's Landscaping Center Manager, Jeremy Stryhn, is offering some expertise on the matter and how to care for your garden and yard during the changing seasons.

Stryhn recommends using 2 to 3 inches of mulch ever year, and if it's little bit finer, you can get away with a bit less.

When Loweny's crew members arrive to your property, they evaluate whether they need to top dress or figure out how much mulch is there. Top dressing includes putting an extra layer of mulch on top of what's already on the ground.

"Two to three inches of mulch is important to insulate the soil. It's better in the winter to keep the soil a bit winter. You don’t want to have too much mulch, you run the risk of rot in the root systems. You can invite insects. If you have too little mulch, you run the risk of weeds in the garden and the soil getting too hot. That is why you should stick to the 2-3 inch range to retain the moisture, which is best for the plants," Stryhn said.

Several people hoping to begin working in their yards this season, "What should you look out for while you are turning over your mulch?"

Stryhn said, "You want to make sure what is there is decomposing properly. Sometimes the answer is to take the mulch out instead of putting more mulch in. If you top dress 2 inches every year, you will end up with too much mulch because the rate of decomposition is less than that."

Stryhn showed just how easy the process is for first-time gardeners, like Lauren.

Stryhn said, "First, you take the pitchfork and scrape the top a bit. You want to move the mulch back and forth to stay level. If it gets too compacted, you need to use the other side of the pitchfork to lift it up and get underneath it. Make sure you watch out for roots!"

