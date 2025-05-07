Landscaping with Lauren: Lowney's Spring Charity Event

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Instead of learning a new landscaping skill this week, we invite you to visit Lowneys Landscaping Center to explore all their great options! The best part is that a portion of their earnings goes back into your community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast live interview, with additional details added for the website.)

Lauren: "We are here at Lowney's Landscaping Center, where there is a wide variety of things to see, from flowers and trees to smokeless fireplaces like the one I am sitting next to.

Earlier this week, I spoke with Joe and Aaron about their Spring into Giving event. Check it out..."

Lauren: "We are in the nursery at Lowney’s Landscaping Center talking about the big event happening now! Joe, can you give us a bit more information about this event?"

Joe: "Yeah, to kick off spring, right before Mother’s Day, we are having our first annual spring giving event here at Lowney’s Landscaping Center.

When people come to the nursery, they will see all of these trees and furniture items. What exactly can people expect when they arrive? They will have all their vendors in here. We will have our grill vendor and supplier, Blaze. Heartland pergolas will be here. Unilock and Beloc Pavers will be here. Plus, all the furniture. All the fun stuff to make people’s yards beautiful!"

Lauren: "Now, Aaron, why is this event so important? What does this mean to you guys?"

Aaron: "It means a lot. Last year, we had a tough situation here at Lowney’s that made us think about things we can do a bit differently going forward. Because of an event that happened, we had a blood drive last year that was the biggest blood drive of the year for Community Blood Center, so we are bringing that back on Saturday. What we are also doing is donating 10% of any profits made this week back to the Theda Care Cancer Survivor Fund. We are trying to do our part to give back. To get things started for the spring, but also a chance for us to give back to the community that has been so supportive of us."

You can learn more about their Spring into Giving event at