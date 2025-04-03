Landscaping with Lauren: A full-time career in landscaping

NBC 26 Today Meteorologist Lauren Larsen connected with Aaron Vosters, the general manager of Lowney's Landscaping. Aaron tells us that a full-time career in landscaping is a great choice for someone who is passionate about the outdoors and loves to work hard.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for the web.)

Nearly everyone loves spending time outside, but did you know that you can work full-time in landscaping? Aaron Vosters, the general manager with Lowney’s Landscaping Service, is here to tell us that you can have a full-time career working outside!

Aaron says that a lot of the time, people think about a career and about working in trades, but landscaping is rarely the first thing to pop into people’s minds. They don’t think of that as a way to have a full-time career. I think that is something that has been interesting to me to get to learn that there are so many opportunities. The cool part is that you have to have a passion for the outdoors, and when you have that passion, there are tons of opportunities.

Here at Lowney’s, the work ranges from landscape construction to building outdoor patios and cool spaces for people. It can also involve cutting down trees! There is a special breed of people who want to climb a tree and cut it down.

When people realize they can do this for a career and for the rest of their lives, it's really kind of fun! Aaron says it has been a neat thing for him to learn, but it's also a neat experience for people to see how to be a part of that.

"If someone is interested in a full-time career in landscaping, does someone need a four-year or two-year degree?" asks Lauren.

There are certain divisions, Aaron says. For example, if you want to be a landscape architect or someone who wants to do the designing, there is some schooling involved. The rest can be learned on-site and on the job.

At Lowney’s, they have great people who can teach you and help you learn the basic skills that you need. You need to be able to show up with a good attitude and good effort, and be able to work hard to see that sense of accomplishment.

